CLARKSVILLE — Despite no official opening announcement, Rockey's Clarksville Seafood has been buzzing with business.
Owner Hubert Rockey said the eatery reopened last week in the former Clarksville Seafood Restaurant location at 916 Eastern Boulevard. He bought it in January and has been extensively remodeling and redecorating ever since.
"My first day we were open I told the (employees) we would open at 11 a.m. and not tell anybody, just open," Rockey said. "And a lady walked in and she said, 'Are you open?' She went into the bathroom and walked back out...about 15 minutes later she brought three friends and they ordered and sat down."
Since opening last week, sales have been good. On Wednesday afternoon customers stopped in to grab some fish, chips and say hello to their old friend Rockey.
"I've been in business in Clarksville for years. I used to own Dock's Seafood," he said.
When he purchased the building he said there was grease running down the walls, lights that were dim and bathrooms in need of some work. It doesn't look that way now.
Blue murals are painted on the walls and the décor has a nautical theme. The eatery is clean, open and has brand new flooring.
One thing that has stayed the same is the menu. Rockey said the restaurant uses the same fish as before, which is haddock from New Jersey. The same recipes and breading are still used and the menu is almost identical.
The most popular dish is the fish dinner with fish, French fries, homemade coleslaw and a hush puppy.
Rockey said he isn't having issues finding workers either, as he's hired on people who've worked for him in the past.
A former employee, Aaron Doyle, stopped by for lunch.
"I thought it was gorgeous, it looks nice," Doyle said. "It's brighter, you know. You did a good job (Rockey). It's brighter in here, smells good."
He said he worked for Rockey at Dock's Seafood in New Albany all throughout high school.
"My whole high school career I worked for him, he's a good guy," Doyle said.
Rockey's Clarksville Seafood is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
