Marking its 20th year, Abbey Road on the River got underway Thursday a little damp but with its loyal followers and familiar sounds.
The five-day festival will continue through Monday at Big Four Station Park, overlooking downtown Jeffersonville and Louisville across the river.
Many Beatles cover bands will play and this year's headliners include The Fab Four tribute band. Other headliners are The Cyrkle, a band that opened for The Beatles in the ‘60s, and Tommy James and the Shondells, who will perform Saturday.
For a look at the full line-up and times, go to https://www.arotr.com
