Above, Suzanne Santo performed at Live at the Falls Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for the Falls of the Ohio Foundation. Santo performed songs that were a mix of Americana, Southern gothic soul and forward-thinking rock and roll. Right, Cedric Burnside entertained the crowd with his distinctive electric and hill country blues. The show was held near the fossil beds near the Ohio River at the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, said early estimates point to about 250 people who attended the concert.
"It was an opportunity to activate our historical river landscape in an entirely new way, engaging the community in our natural environment through an intimate, live concert," he said.
