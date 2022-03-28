INDIANAPOLIS — Journalist Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has had his admission to press conferences with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita restored — though he says he doubts he’ll be called on for questions any time soon.
The two reached an agreement before Shabazz v. Rokita could land in court. It stemmed from an October 2021 incident in which Rokita’s staff barred Shabazz, an attorney and publisher of IndyPolitics.org, from entering a press conference given by the AG.
They claimed he did not have the proper media credentials, even though Shabazz showed his press badge issued by the Indiana Department of Administration.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued on behalf of Shabazz in the United States District Court, Southern District of Indiana, alleging that his First Amendment rights were violated.
The lawsuit called for an injunction that would grant Shabazz access to future events in the attorney general’s office, which the settlement granted. The attorney general’s office is not covering his team’s fees, according to Shabazz.
In a column, he called the agreement a win for First Amendment advocates and an independent press.
“This is a major victory for yours truly as well as the media as a whole,” Shabazz wrote, “as the attorney general should have never banned me in the first place, especially in light of being labeled a “gossip columnist.’
“I was asked why the attorney general decided to settle this case. To be honest, I don’t know — especially when you take into account his earlier statements.
“What I am willing to speculate though is as we got closer to depositions, his lawyers likely told him it was not going to look good for Rokita so his best bet was to go ahead and move for a settlement as quickly as possible.
“I want to personally thank the good folks over at the American Civil Liberties Union for taking up this case; they were a good group to work with, and I never questioned their dedication.
“I also want to thank everyone who offered their support both inside and outside the Statehouse — and especially to those who aren’t necessarily big fans of yours truly but expressed their support for my First Amendment rights.”
In his own op-ed, Rokita cast the media in general and Shabazz in particular as peddlers of “fake news” and a partisan agenda, saying he chose not to continue in part “to free up my office’s capacity to fight for these other laws and issues that deserve our focus.
“We just agreed to dismiss this lawsuit — but not for the reasons the imitators, pundits and political operatives would have you believe. There are still some very important questions about the press to be answered at a time when the press has the lowest level of credibility ever — and when technology gives “We the People” the ability to bypass the press entirely.
“At the same time, it also became clear that these answers, via the lawsuit, would be a long time coming and would be paid for by taxpayers. That’s unfair to us as well.”
As an example, Rokita mentioned the controversial trans athlete bill, HEA 1041, vetoed by Gov. Eric Holcomb March 21 and facing a possible override vote by the legislature in May.
The two agreed on just one point: That an ongoing lawsuit would have been a waste of taxpayer money.
