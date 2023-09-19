CHARLESTOWN – Monday evening at the Charlestown Library, the Clark’s Grant Historical Society held its monthly meeting. The guest speaker was Karen Schwartz, president of the Historical Society of Harrison County.
Because it was Constitution Day, which is also known as Citizenship Day, before the main part of the program began, Orlan Hallows talked briefly about the Constitution of the United States.
Hallows is a longtime member of the Clark’s Grant Historical Society. She placed emphasis on how the document came to be during the wake of our newly found freedom. Though the 13 colonies were already established, each state functioned as their own entity. It wasn’t until 11 years later when the colonies agreed on the issues and signed the constitution in 1787.
“There were a lot of disputes during that time, and residents of the states took up arms against each other. But people still rely on the words of the Constitution today,” Hallows said.
Once Schwartz took the podium, she began the group's journey along the Blue River. She told about her upcoming book, "Journey Along the Blue River," which will be published soon.
“Everyone likes to get away from time to time,” Schwartz said. “And I cannot think of a better place to go than Blue River.”
She then shared information about the access points with the audience.
“Blue River was designated the first scenic river in Indiana,” Schwartz relayed before she began to talk about the three river forks in Washington County.
Some of the small towns in that county include South Boston, Canton, and Pekin. Another small town known as Fredericksburg is now also unincorporated, but they have their own functioning canoe rental shop called Old Mill Canoe Rental.
“The canoes were not built for speed. People must be willing to do a lot of paddling in order to move along and enjoy the scenery,” Schwartz said.
The speaker then talked about some of the families who were prominent along the areas by the river. Though many of those families still remain in the area, a lot of the towns Schwartz mentioned are no longer the bustling towns of industry they used to be.
The Fountain Church in Corydon was built on the foundation stones of what was once former president William Henry Harrison’s stillhouse. Stillhouses, or distilleries, are places where whiskey, rum, gin and a few other similar spirits are distilled.
Schwartz then directed the group to Harrison County and showed a picture of the old Slabtown baseball team. She also showed us a few slides of bridges between Slabtown and White Cloud, as well as a few historical photos of buildings in the area.
Minutes later, the presentation turned to the Harrison-Crawford State Forest, which is an extremely popular location. Schwartz talked about the Wyandotte Caves and the original site of the Peter Rothrock Mill. Then, she talked briefly talked about some of the other mills and bridges in the surrounding areas.
Unfortunately, because the aforementioned towns are along the river, some of those areas were hit by floods. That was the reason why Fredericksburg became unincorporated.
After Schwartz talked about some of the flora and fauna around the Blue River area, she discussed some challenges surrounding the Blue River. However, in 1978, the Blue River Commission came together and started their mission to preserve the state’s scenic and historic river.
