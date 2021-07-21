CLARK COUNTY — Rolling slow downs on Interstate 65 northbound at St. Joe Road (north of Indiana 311 near Sellersburg) are expected to begin at approximately noon Wednesday, July 21, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Crews will be performing three rolling slow downs to do emergency work on the St. Joe Road bridge over I-65. The work is expected to take approximately three hours.
Motorists should be prepared for slow or stopped traffic in the area. Drivers are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.
