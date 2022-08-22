The Town of Clarksville will soon celebrate the importance of women during World War II at a special celebration along the banks of the Ohio River.
On Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission will unveil its new “Rosie the Riveter” Art Installation in Ashland Park.
Last year, the HPC decided it was long overdue to celebrate Clarksville’s connection to Rose Will Monroe. She was a riveter, helping to build B24 bombers during WWII, when she was chosen to appear in a documentary to help sell war bonds.
Her image became a representation of the power of women and their contributions to the war effort at home. After the war, Rose Will Monroe married and settled in Clarksville where she lived the rest of her life.
To honor Rose, the preservation commission launched a crowdfunding campaign to help build a “Rosie the Riveter” Art Installation in Clarksville’s Ashland Park overlooking the Ohio River.
More than $80,000 was raised from donors across the country. The art installation is being created by The Weber Group of Sellersburg and will be installed in the coming weeks. A special ceremony will unveil the art installation and include historical music, “Rosie the Riveter” look-a-likes, a color guard and more.
The public is invited to this special celebration honoring Clarksville’s “Rosie the Riveter.”
