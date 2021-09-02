The Rotary Club of New Albany has selected Dr. Dan Eichenberger, dedicated community servant and medical professional, as its honoree for the 27th Annual Rotary Community Toast and Benefit Banquet on Friday, Nov.5 at Huber’s Orchard, Winery and Vineyards’ Plantation Hall.
Each year the Rotary Club of New Albany chooses an individual from the community who has made important contributions to the local area and exemplifies the true spirit of the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
“It’s a true privilege to be a part of honoring Dr. Dan for his ‘Service Above Self’ and to realize that he, exemplary of Rotary, is also spending his life serving to change lives,” said Rotary Club of New Albany President Stephen Kiger, referencing the 2021-22 Rotary International theme of “Serve to Change Lives.”
“This recognition for Dr. Eichenberger gives credit to his work and his heart for others throughout our community.”
Dr. Eichenberger is an Indiana native with 25-plus years’ experience as a physician, executive and health care Consultant. Blending mission-driven, transparent leadership and broad clinical experience to elevate performance and improve quality of care, he successfully led Floyd Memorial Hospital and Health Services’ merger with Baptist Health, securing long-term financial benefit to the county.
He earned an B.A. in Chemistry from Indiana University, an M.D. from the University of Louisville, specializing in Internal Medicine/Peds, and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University. He was previously named to Business First’s “20 People to Know in Healthcare” in the Louisville Metro area, has been honored by Indiana University Southeast as a “Chancellors’ Medallion” Recipient, and was named the One Southern Indiana “Professional of the Year” in 2015. He has been married to his wife Stephanie for 36 years and enjoys teaching, hunting, fishing, and snow skiing. He and Stephanie have four children and multiple grandchildren.
As customary, each year a portion of the proceeds from the Rotary Toast go to a nonprofit or charity as selected by that year’s honoree. Dr. Eichenberger has selected to have this portion designated to the Sayers Classical Academy. The other portion of the proceeds will go to community charitable causes selected by the New Albany Rotary Club.
Organizations or businesses interested in sponsoring this year’s Rotary Community Toast and Benefit Banquet should contact Club President Stephen Kiger at stephen.kiger@me.com for more information.
The Rotary Club of New Albany was established in 1915 and has enjoyed a long history of serving its community through the meaningful acts of service of its members and through philanthropic giving. Rotary membership represents a cross-section of New Albany’s business and community leaders.
The main objective of Rotary is service — in the community, in the workplace, and throughout the world. Locally, Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues. Rotary has focused its efforts in seven areas: peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education/literacy, environmental protection, and economic /community development.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of New Albany, go to its website at www.rcna.us, to Facebook at www.facebook.com/NewAlbanyRotary, or ask questions by emailing rcnasecretary@gmail.com
PAST ROTARY CLUB OF NEW ALBANY TOAST RECIPIENTS
2019 – Kerry Stemler
2018 – The Bob and Gladys Koetter Family Legacy
2017 – Jerrol and Alice Miles
2016 – Kevin Cecil
2015 – Pat Harrison
2014 – Diane Fischer
2013 – Dr. Rita Hudson Shourds
2012 – Jerry Finn
2011 – Gary Libs
2010 – Diane Murphy
2009 – Norm Melhiser
2008 – Jim Robinson
2007 – Robert (Bob) Kleehammer
2006 – Ray Day
2005 – Jamey Aebersold
2004 – Sister Barbara Ann Zeller, SP
2003 – Herb Naville
2002 – Bryant Hanson
2001 – Richard Stem
2000 – Bob Shine
1999 – Joan Smith
1998 – Fuzzy Zoeller
1997 – Leon Rand
1996 – Joe Huber
1995 – Sam Robinson
1994 – John Cody
