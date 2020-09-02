The Rotary Club of New Albany last week delivered more than 200 bottles of hand sanitizer to three three public middle schools in Floyd County. That's one for every middle school teacher in the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation. “This was a club-wide service project to help thank and encourage our teachers for everything they are doing this year to keep our local kids educated and safe,” said Rotary Club of New Albany President Joe Glover. 

