CLARK COUNTY — Local chapters of Rotary Club, an international service organization, are joining efforts and creating a single, unified club.
Working to create a group everyone in Clark County can be a part of, The Rotary Club of Jeffersonville and Clarksville Rotary Club are now becoming the Rotary Club of Clark County.
Rotary Club of Clark County President Mike Mustain said that by having one club specifically for Clarksville and one for Jeffersonville, the clubs closed themselves off from the rest of the county. Now residents of other cities and towns in the county will have a club they can join and see their communities reflected.
“By incorporating and becoming a county-wide club then we can address needs in other communities as well as our own,” Mustain said.
The Rotary Club of Jeffersonville was founded in 1920 and had 39 members before the merger began. The Clarksville Rotary Club was created 26 years ago as an expansion of the Jeffersonville club and had 20 members.
Mustain said that the two clubs have always been friendly and had a good relationship but were always doing their work separately.
About six months ago Jeffersonville Club President Michael Kolodziej and Mustain, who was then the Clarksville club president, came together with a group of members to start discussing the union, a Rotary Club news release said.
“The mutual agreements between both clubs were exemplary; as each step progressed the common theme was ‘what is best for the entirety,’” Kolodziej said in the news release.
Mustain said that there will be challenges, but they will face the challenges together as one club.
“It was very refreshing to come together and to work together,” Mustain said. “It was like two families coming together — everybody’s happy.”
The groups have already begun meeting together, though they still are finalizing the paperwork process with Rotary International.
As far as changes go, Mustain said that members should not expect any significant differences. The group’s focus and intent will be the same, but there may be some changes to accommodate for differing traditions of the two former clubs, Mustain said.
By expanding their outreach and combining clubs, Mustain said they are also hoping to grow memberships. He said that service clubs in general have been struggling to gain members recently.
With the Rotary Club specifically, Mustian said, memberships are decreasing as members begin to age. He said the average age of the club’s members is 60 or older.
Younger people worldwide are interested in the club, Mustain said, so the club is hoping to expand its presence to that demographic.
Jeffersonville High School has an Interact Club, Rotary’s service group for people between 12 and 18. Mustain also noted that Indiana University Southeast has a Rotaract Club, a type of Rotary Club.
“I’d like to see that in Charlestown, New Washington and all that. The students themselves are doing projects and making the world better,” he said.
The club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Radisson Inn in Clarksville, though the meetings are still hybrid, allowing members to Zoom in.
Anyone interested in joining the club or coming to a meeting can contact Mustain at ClarkRotary@gmail.com. He said the club's membership fee is $200.
“We’re looking for busy people who are looking to make a difference in the life of someone else. We’re not in this for ourselves,” Mustain said.
“If someone is interested in making their community or making their world better, then we are looking for them.”
In the future, Mustain said they are considering having a satellite location. For example, Mustain said, if there are about six or eight members in Charlestown, they might not want to make the trip to Clarksville every week, so the club will try to accommodate them.
