Jeffersonville High School students react as Patrolman Gregory Odle banks a turn on a driving course to teach students about threshold braking when making turns to prevent loss of vehicle control. 

 STAFF PHOTO BY TYLER STEWART
Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Mark Dobson rides shotgun as JHS seniors whip around a turn while driving a skid car that simulates hydroplaning on slick roadways. 

JEFFERSONVILLE – Tires squealed as the police cruiser struggled to navigate a turn on a simulated slick road Tuesday morning.

The car, driven by student driver 18-year-old Jayden Herp, regained control, only to lose it again when attempting a sharp turn.

"I learned about how when the car drifts to one side, you've got to go to the other side and get your foot off the brake," Herp said. "I think it'll help keep me safe out there [knowing these techniques]."

Jeffersonville High School senior Adam Crawford, equipped with goggles simulating impaired driving, attempts to stay within the cones of a small course while driving with Jeffersonville Police Cpt. Chris Grimm as part of the Rule the Road event at the Mark Fetter Center for Professional Learning.

Herp was one of about 40 students participating in the first local Rule the Road event, where teens learned how to drive on wet roads, the dangers of drinking and driving, how to gain control of a car and more.

"This is a great opportunity that is allowing us to engage with the students and teach them alternative driving measures when operating their vehicle," Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanough said. "We're presenting these students with more information, more training than what they've received with their drivers' ed training."

Yvonne Dowd, local coordinator for Rule the Road, said teens are more likely to be in a car accident during their first year or two of driving than their older counterparts. Teens are three times more likely to be in a fatal car accident than adults aged 20 or older, with 2,433 killed in 2016 alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That comes out to be six teens dying daily and hundreds more injured, due to motor vehicle crashes, the CDC stated.

"Hopefully they will not need it, but if they need to apply this, this may be life saving and change an outcome for them," Kavanaugh said.

Senior Tien-Lu Huang carefully walks the line for a field sobriety test while wearing goggles to simulate the effects of alcohol as fellow students prepare to tackle the small driving course while wearing the goggles. 

Devan Anderson, 16, stumbled while participating in a field sobriety test while wearing goggles imitating a blood alcohol level of two times the legal limit.

"What! My vision completely shifted!" Anderson said just before giving up and removing his goggles. "I didn't think it'd be that hard. I knew my vision would be blurry, but I didn't think reality would shift."

Chris Rowlette, 17, completely fell to the ground during his try with the goggles. He said he learned a lot from that as well as the driving lessons.

"I was swerving, hitting a lot of cones, but the instructor was giving good advice on controlling your speed and how to get [back] in control [of the car]," Rowlette said.

Sydney Schmitz is all smiles following her first lap around the braking course, receiving feedback and tips from Patrolman Darin Broady before her next attempt. 

Students yelled encouragements at one another participating in the activity stations.

Kavanaugh smiled as he looked at all the teens, actively participating in the program.

"This is something we should've been engaged with before," Kavanaugh said. "It's really opened their eyes and been enlightening for them."

