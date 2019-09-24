JEFFERSONVILLE – Tires squealed as the police cruiser struggled to navigate a turn on a simulated slick road Tuesday morning.
The car, driven by student driver 18-year-old Jayden Herp, regained control, only to lose it again when attempting a sharp turn.
"I learned about how when the car drifts to one side, you've got to go to the other side and get your foot off the brake," Herp said. "I think it'll help keep me safe out there [knowing these techniques]."
Herp was one of about 40 students participating in the first local Rule the Road event, where teens learned how to drive on wet roads, the dangers of drinking and driving, how to gain control of a car and more.
"This is a great opportunity that is allowing us to engage with the students and teach them alternative driving measures when operating their vehicle," Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanough said. "We're presenting these students with more information, more training than what they've received with their drivers' ed training."
Yvonne Dowd, local coordinator for Rule the Road, said teens are more likely to be in a car accident during their first year or two of driving than their older counterparts. Teens are three times more likely to be in a fatal car accident than adults aged 20 or older, with 2,433 killed in 2016 alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That comes out to be six teens dying daily and hundreds more injured, due to motor vehicle crashes, the CDC stated.
"Hopefully they will not need it, but if they need to apply this, this may be life saving and change an outcome for them," Kavanaugh said.
Devan Anderson, 16, stumbled while participating in a field sobriety test while wearing goggles imitating a blood alcohol level of two times the legal limit.
"What! My vision completely shifted!" Anderson said just before giving up and removing his goggles. "I didn't think it'd be that hard. I knew my vision would be blurry, but I didn't think reality would shift."
Chris Rowlette, 17, completely fell to the ground during his try with the goggles. He said he learned a lot from that as well as the driving lessons.
"I was swerving, hitting a lot of cones, but the instructor was giving good advice on controlling your speed and how to get [back] in control [of the car]," Rowlette said.
Students yelled encouragements at one another participating in the activity stations.
Kavanaugh smiled as he looked at all the teens, actively participating in the program.
"This is something we should've been engaged with before," Kavanaugh said. "It's really opened their eyes and been enlightening for them."
