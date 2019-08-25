NEW ALBANY — As more than 100 people dashed toward the finish line at a New Albany race this weekend, they were supporting student athletes at a local school.
Christian Academy of Indiana (CAI) presented its annual 4-mile Warrior Run Saturday. The event, which was open to runners of all levels, was created 11 years ago to raise funds for college scholarships and the school's running programs. The $1,000 Warrior 4-Miler Scholarship is awarded each year to one male and one female for achievements in academics, athletics and leadership.
The run begins at the CAI campus, located at 1000 Academy Drive, and after taking a lap around the school, runners go through Sam Peden Community Park and return to the school campus.
"Any time we have a chance to gather all together is just a meaningful time to make some memories and support a good cause with the scholarships we provide and the running club," CAI coach Steve Wagner said. "I'm the head high school track coach for the running club. It's just the whole foundation of the whole program here. Sports in general [are] very important in a student's life. It teaches you to face challenges, it builds character, it builds discipline. We focus a lot on the discipline."
Wagner said the elementary running club is the "ground level that gets kids in the door and builds the foundation of the middle school program, which builds the foundation of the high school program."
"An event like this is kind of like a full-circle event where we're building into the future," he said. "The theme this year is legacy, so we're feeding into that legacy. We've had some success here in running. We've a state champion come through here two years ago, and we just had a kid finish runner-up in the state track meet ... we've had some success winning, and this is just another way to feed back and give back to the program."
He said both of the Warrior 4-miler scholarships went to track and cross country students last year, but it is available to any varsity athlete — the students are nominated by their coaches.
"The 'warrior' part is about being courageous," Wagner said. "The scholar part is about being a scholar, and that's not necessarily being booksmart, but it's about having wisdom and applied knowledge ... To see my kids win it is a mark of pride that [the school] is making them into well-rounded kids."
Steve Nash, CAI middle school cross-country coach, said other than the scholarships and the elementary school running club, the funding helps the school buy tents and uniforms for running events at the school.
He said the youngest registered runner this year is 5, and the oldest is 83. About 150 people ran in Saturday's race. While some elementary school students ran in the full 4-mile race, some of them ran in a shorter dash. He said the event usually raises around $8,000.
"I've been doing the race for 11 years," Nash said. "My wife and I have been involved in the school for over 20 years. I just like seeing the community — seeing people of all different ages come together to do something. I think it all goes back to community."
Alexander Pinckney, who is in eighth grade at CAI, finished first in Saturday's race. He has been involved in track and cross country since sixth grade, and he was surprised and excited to win first place.
"We've had a pretty good running program, so I'm happy to help it out," he said. "[My favorite thing] is just challenging yourself and getting better."
Denise Doss, who teaches elementary physical education at CAI, ran with her students at Saturday's event.
"When they came in the door this morning, there were just big smiles on their faces, they were excited to be here," she said.
Volunteer George Fox was excited to attend and help out at Saturday's event. His grandson, who has been running cross country at CAI for three years, participated in the Warrior Run. Their family enjoys the camaraderie of the school's running events, he said, and he appreciates how proceeds from the run go toward the school's summer cross country camp for high school and middle school students.
"This [run] is kind of a kick off in terms of the season and everything, plus he knows what the money goes toward," he said. "It's kind of their warmup, because they will have their first run next Thursday."
