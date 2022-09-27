NEW ALBANY — RxLightning, an award-winning technology company, is establishing an expanded headquarters in downtown New Albany.
“This news represents another milestone for the city and the region,” said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan in a news release issued Tuesday. “We welcome RxLightning to our downtown as they continue to build on their success and growth.”
This expansion will add up to 175 new jobs over five years, reportedly paying nearly twice the average wage in the county. RxLightning will invest over $600,000 in software, hardware and more into a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St. in New Albany.
“This is an incredibly exciting move for RxLightning,” said Julia Regan, the company’s co-founder and CEO. “We’ve proven that we can accelerate the speed at which patients get access to medicine they need. Our new expanded headquarters will allow us to continue our growth and reach more providers. The State of Indiana, the City of New Albany and One Southern Indiana have been amazing partners in this endeavor. We considered other locations, but we’re thrilled to remain here in southern Indiana and provide steady, good paying positions, with wages at nearly twice the Floyd County average.”
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) offered RxLightning up to $4 million in Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credits which may be certified over a period of up to 10 years. These incentives are based on the expected creation of 175 net new full-time positions for eligible Hoosiers, and are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. In addition, the City of New Albany offered RxLightning training grants of $120,000 equally divided over five years.
“This announcement is incredibly exciting for Indiana,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the IEDC. “RxLightning is already having an outsized impact on the healthcare industry in the United States, and we deeply appreciate their commitment to providing outstanding career opportunities for Hoosiers in Southern Indiana.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana said, “RxLightning CEO Julia Regan was selected last month as an Endeavor Entrepreneur through an unanimous vote at the 94th International Selection Panel (ISP) held in Greece — the first woman in the Midwest to achieve that honor. Her company’s growth continues to be remarkable, and her commitment to this region is a testament to the ongoing vitality of southern Indiana As always, 1si has been delighted to be a part of this process, and looks forward to assisting in any way we can.”
