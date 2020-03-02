NEW ALBANY — Although it wasn't real "green eggs and ham," a group of local preschoolers recently had the chance to make a sweet concoction based on the colorful meal from the classic children's book by Dr. Seuss.
On Monday, preschool students at S. Ellen Jones Elementary School in New Albany participated in hands-on activities in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday and National Read Across America Day. The class kicked off the week by making "Green Eggs and Ham" pudding, or pudding dyed with green food coloring and topped with a vanilla wafer and sprinkles, which they later ate while watching an animated version of the children's book. The class will read a different Dr. Seuss book each day this week.
Preschool teacher Miranda Schwartz focuses on Dr. Seuss into her classroom year-round with readings and other activities, and quotes from the iconic children's author are scattered throughout the room.
"We incorporate Dr. Seuss into every day of [Read Across America week], because we're a classroom that's very into Dr. Seuss, and I teach the kids that he's a very important, influential author, because he was one of the first authors that focused on children's literature and just producing books that would appeal to children, with the bright colorful illustrations and the rhymes and the whimsical stories," she said.
This week, students will also learn some basic math through activities such as "One Fish, Two Fish" graphs and Goldfish crackers, according to Schwartz. In a lesson inspired by Dr. Seuss's "The Foot Book," students will trace their own feet, compare to others and measure the outline with paper clips and other objects. On Friday, the class will create a collage with students' handprints to teach the kids about art and diversity — Schwartz is planning to use the Dr. Seuss quote, "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?"
Schwartz said the pudding activity was a way for students to learn both science and math by measuring out the ingredients, observing how they combine and seeing the mixture go from a liquid to a pudding.
"I love seeing the looks of surprise — when it dawns on them what we're doing and what we're able to do with it, which is eat it, they love that," she said. "You can make anything fun for them as long as it's interactive and you're including them and they're getting a turn — they'll be fully cooperative, and they love to participate in these things."
The work of Dr. Seuss teaches kids that they can have fun while reading, Schwartz said. The class recently read his "10 Apples Up On Top!" book, and later in the year, they will read "The Lorax" and "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"
"It lets them know that reading is meant to be fun and enjoyable above all else, so it doesn't always have to be boring, serious or cut and dry," she said. "We can read literature that's fun and whimsical and has rhymes and is silly and sometimes doesn't even make sense with the big colorful illustrations and nonsensical rhymes."
Schwartz appreciates the opportunity to celebrate books and reading during Read Across America Day.
"I think it's important to have that day, because it lets teachers and kids have the green light and go ahead to really just make it about reading," she said. "It's like, this day more than any other day we're going to slow down, we're going to read a book together, we're going to teach what it means to be a lifelong reader, and we're going to focus on books."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.