NEW ALBANY — Shellie Burton’s service to S. Ellen Jones Elementary goes beyond her job as a cafeteria worker.
This summer, she worked with her husband to transform a garden at the New Albany school into a beautiful space for both students and staff to enjoy.
“It was all for the kids,” Shellie said. "That's why we did it."
When COVID-19 hit, staff at S. Ellen Jones was too busy to maintain the garden as they kept up with safety protocols, Shellie said. The garden, located in a courtyard at the school, became overgrown, and the space had a pond that was in bad shape, which was later removed.
She collaborated with her husband, Rick, to complete the project, and they received help from the community. Rick works at Earth First of Kentuckiana, a company that provides landscaping materials.
They brought a small tractor to the school to prepare the ground for the garden. Earth First donated mulch for the project, and Dan’s Landscaping volunteered to put down the mulch and the rock.
They brought in flowers and garden decorations, and they used potted plants to minimize the weeding and upkeep required for the garden.
After a month and a half of work, the project wrapped up in late July, just in time for school.
S. Ellen Jones Principal Stacey Meadors said the school is “extremely appreciative to Shellie and to her husband, Rick.”
“They have done a tremendous amount of work to make our garden a place we want to go again,” she said. “Before, it had just been kind of run down, and it was not used. We maintained it the best we could, but we had very limited resources, so they have made it a place we want to go and enjoy.”
“The kids love going out there — they love looking out the windows and commenting on all the beautiful things in the garden, so we are just extremely appreciative of all their hard work,” she said. “We want everyone in the community to know what a wonderful job they’ve done on it.”
The students have helped pull weeds and water the plants, and they like the features such as the chimes and garden decorations, Shellie said.
The school is also planning to add a few picnic tables to the garden. It’s a space where students and staff can enjoy some quiet time to collect their thoughts, have a one-on-one conversation or read a book, Shellie said.
“We just wanted to make sure this is a kid-friendly place,” she said. “That was my goal — for the kids here to enjoy it as much as the teachers.”
She and her husband continue to maintain the space on a weekly basis, including weeding the garden and removing sticks.
One teacher told her she enjoys looking out her classroom window to see the flowers on a daily basis. Shellie also enjoys eating her own lunch in the garden.
“Every day I come out here because it just takes your mood to a different place when you come out in a nice, quiet setting,” she said. “You’ve had a hectic day, some days, and you come out here and gather your thoughts, and you go back to work.”
