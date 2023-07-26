NEW ALBANY – Originating in China thousands of years ago, acupuncture is a practice that isn't that well known in the U.S.
The practice is a form of treatment in Chinese medicine that involves the use of sharp, thin needles that are inserted in the body at specific points.
Through this process, it is believed that it alters the body’s energy flow into healthier patterns and is used to treat a variety of illnesses and health conditions.
Acupuncture has been recommended by the World Health Organization for treatments of anxiety, depression, Alzheimer’s Disease, arthritis and more.
Sarah Beth Watson was an occupational therapist who worked in the industry for about 20 years. She was introduced to acupuncture as a treatment for symptoms she was dealing with including anxiety, depression and migraines.
“It changed my life,” Watson said. “I sold my house, pulled out my 401K and moved to Denver. I went to school for three years (for acupuncture).”
She got her master’s degree in acupuncture and she felt called to go back to Southern Indiana and open a clinic.
Watson opened Sacred Rose Medicinals in 2018 in a small office, but quickly outgrew that space and moved to her current location at 805 E. Market St. in New Albany.
When she moved to her new location, she started getting acquainted with other people who had other healing modalities, Watson said.
“I kind of had this vision that I could create space for that (healing modalities),” she said. “My goal has always been to improve the quality of life for the people that I serve."
She started gathering these people to create a community of healing, offering yoga, breathwork, drum circles, drum meditations, vibrational sound therapy, sound baths and more.
Making people feel comfortable during their appointments is important to Watson.
“I always tell people welcome home,” Watson said. “One thing that I noticed, it was true for me too, is that after a treatment or after you have a session with a healer, it’s like you feel back at home in your body.”
She also wants people to feel comfortable with the treatment she is giving to her clients. When someone signs up for their first treatment, they get a video that walks them through the whole process in their email.
Watson also talks with the client throughout the process of putting the needles into their body.
“I always talk people through it as I’m (placing the needles), especially if their really nervous,” Watson said. “I let them see the needle first, I’ll show them how flexible it is. I always make sure people are comfortable before they walk away.”
Acupuncture has worked on Watson and even changed her life. She is living proof of it working, Watson said.
“When people say acupuncture doesn’t really work, my first joke is well, it’s been around for a lot longer than western medicine,” Watson said. “If it didn’t work, I wouldn’t still be here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.