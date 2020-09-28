NEW ALBANY — To those not overly comfortable with the new digital age, CiJi Fleetwood said they can think about Floyd County’s electronic method of voting as being similar to a “glorified pencil.”
If a mistake is made by a voter while casting a ballot, the person can simply erase and start again before turning in the choices to a poll worker.
Of course voters won’t actually be using a pencil to make the selections as Floyd County only uses paper ballots for absentee voting, but Fleetwood emphasized that there are plenty of safety nets in place to ensure that people can trust the system.
“We have an extensive paper trail and the machines are never connected to the internet,” said Fleetwood, project manager for RBM Consulting.
The firm is in charge of ensuring voting machines in Floyd County are working properly. On Monday, Fleetwood conducted a required public testing of a machine in the Floyd County Clerk’s office.
While she was walking through the steps for casting a ballot, Gary Bierman, IT director for Floyd County, recorded the demonstration. The video is available on the Floyd County Commissioners’ Facebook page where Bierman said it will remain through the election so that voters can feel more comfortable about how the machines work.
“It actually shows them how to vote and that’s the best part about it,” Bierman said.
Though people use digital technology in most walks of life, there still can be some confusion with using a touch screen to vote, and that’s why the demonstration is helpful, officials said.
Indiana is returning to its traditional voting style after allowing vote-by-mail for all voters during the primary. As a result, most voters will be visiting a polling place to cast a ballot as early voting begins Oct. 6.
Fleetwood said the machines, which have been used in Floyd County for six years, are reliable and that there have been no major problems during recent elections.
After selections are made, a voter receives a printed receipt that shows what the machine recorded. The voter reviews the choices and, if they are correct, provides the receipt to a poll worker for it to be submitted for recording. If there’s an incorrect selection, the voter can scrap the receipt and start over.
Each machine is tested and Fleetwood said voters can be confident in the integrity of the system.
“There’s a million steps in place to prevent voter fraud,” she said. “It’s pretty foolproof.”
Instead of having to order and pay for thousands of paper ballots, many of which may not be used, the machines provide Floyd County with a simple and safe way to vote, Fleetwood continued.
“It streamlines everything and it cuts down on costs considerably,” she said.
Clark County is slated to conduct its voting machine test at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.