SOUTHERN INDIANA — As the state continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic, the reopening of retailers and other businesses across Indiana remains in question.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to make an announcement Friday on whether to extend the stay-at-home order before it expires or start reopening the state’s economy, and in a Tuesday briefing, he said officials are “working around the clock to get to Friday with those updates.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana, said the main things companies should be considering, regardless of their business sector, is how to maintain safety and security upon reopening. The organization is helping local companies understand best practices and procedures to prepare them for reopening amid the pandemic.
“They’ll want to be looking out for employees and vendors coming in with deliveries; also, they’ll also be looking out for customers,” she said. “The safety and security is paramount. Along with that, they have to not only have a plan, but they have to be able to instill confidence that what they’re working toward is going to keep people safe.”
Simon Property Group, the country’s largest mall operator, plans to reopen 49 of its malls in 10 states between Friday and Monday with new social distancing guidelines in place, according to an internal memo published by CNBC. The company’s plan is to open its Indiana malls, none of which are in Southern Indiana, by Saturday.
Green Tree Mall in Clarksville remains closed during the stay-at-home order, and CLB Properties,the company that owns the mall, has not announced its plans for reopening, according to CLB spokesperson Stacey Keating.
“We are monitoring updates from the governor’s office [and] once new guidance is issued, we’ll review it internally and with our retail partners, and will make an announcement regarding our plans at that time,” she said.
Chesser said one of the challenges of reopening businesses such as retailers is providing consistent safety guidelines among stores so that customers can get used to the “new normal.”
“If there is consistency in the public places we visit, then we as consumers will become more accustomed to following rules and guidelines, therefore giving us all more confidence,” she said.
It would be important for businesses to observe certain practices adopted by the essential stores that have remained open during the pandemic, including markers to remind people of social distancing, limiting the number of shoppers in the store at one time, and sanitizing shopping carts and baskets, Chesser said.
Other challenges for companies will include providing employees with personal protective equipment, keeping employees at a safe distance from each other and sanitizing restrooms and other spaces. Companies will also need to carefully address the risks of bringing vulnerable populations back to work, including those over age 60 and those with underlying health conditions, she said.
Chesser emphasized the need for balancing economic concerns with public health responsibilities.
“We cannot have healthy companies without healthy communities,” she said. “Those are not mutually exclusive, and that’s not a fear tactic at all. If we don’t do it right, we’re just prolonging it.”
