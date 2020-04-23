CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation will begin work Friday (April 24) to implement safety upgrades in the form of lane re-alignments and delineators on three sections of Veteran's Parkway near Interstate-65 in Clarksville. INDOT has partnered with the Town of Clarksville and City of Jeffersonville to provide solutions to alleviate concerns in the area such as traffic back-ups, right-angle and rear-end crashes.
Crews will start work at two locations east of I-65, where existing travel lanes will be re-aligned. Both will have one right-turn only lane and two thru lanes. Traffic signals will be shifted at Armed Forces Drive and signal loops will be adjusted at both locations to match the new lane alignments. Work will continue the following Monday, April 27, weather permitting.
On Wednesday, May 6, crews plan to begin work west of I-65 near Wal-Mart. Delineators will be installed to allow only right-turns onto Veteran's Parkway. Pavement markings will also be replaced to reflect left-turn only and thru lanes in the area. The following Wednesday (May 13) will be used as an inclement weather day if work cannot be completed on May 6.
Motorists should slow down and watch for various lane closures in these areas while work is in progress.
