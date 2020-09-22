The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana will accept applications for the Angel Tree program for families living in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison, and Washington Counties beginning Oct. 12, 2020.
Families in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison counties apply online at www.sanewalbany.org. Families unable to apply online should call The Salvation Army New Albany Center of Hope at 812-944-1018. Registration will take place from Oct. 12 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Families in Washington County apply online at shillschurch.com. A limited number of in-person appointments will be available at Southern Hills Church, 1645 S State Rd 135S, Salem on Oct. 23, from 12 noon to 7 p.m. and Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For in-person appointments, only one person from each household may attend the appointment. Applicants must wear a mask and have all required documents at the appointment.
Families in Scott County apply in-person at Austin Park on Tuesdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Beechwood Park on Thursdays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) through Oct 20. No appointment is necessary. Applicants must wear a mask and have all required documents at the time of the application.
Families in Crawford County apply at Marengo United Methodist Church, 1449 Hard Rd., between 9 a.m. and 12 noon, Oct. 19 to 23. No appointment necessary. Only one family member is allowed at the appointment. Applicants must wear a mask and have all required documents at the appointment.
Documents required in Washington, Scott and Crawford counties include ID for each person in the household, birth certificate for each child age 0-16, legal custody papers (if applicable), proof of address, proof of income (pay stubs, SNAP, TANF, etc), all clothing and shoe sizes for each child.
For more information, call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.
