NEW ALBANY — The holiday season is here, and those familiar Salvation Army bells will soon be ringing songs of hope for those in need. The Salvation Army’s 2021 Red Kettle Campaign has begun, and needs support to be successful.
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign began at limited locations Nov. 5 and will continue through Dec. 24. The goal is to raise $240,000. In addition to providing toys, clothing and food to children and families at Christmas, funds raised at the kettles will support rent, energy, and food assistance and emergency disaster relief to families throughout Southern Indiana.
“One of the things I love about this time of year is the way a community comes together to think about others and bring joy to loved ones. That kind of joy is contagious, and we look forward to having people take part in spreading joy by dropping their spare change in the kettle, or by calling us and taking a spot volunteering at one of the kettles. When you see a red kettle, drop your spare change or a few dollars in the bucket, and know that it’s going to battle poverty in Southern Indiana,” said Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald.
The Salvation Army anticipates that the need will be even greater than usual for its services. You can help by volunteering to ring the bell at any of the Red Kettle locations. To sign up, go to www.registertoring.com or call The Salvation Army at (812) 944-1018.
