NEW ALBANY — The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana's gym in New Albany is packed with clothing, toys and bikes as local families shop for Christmas gifts.
On Friday, Salvation Army of Southern Indiana started its distribution of Angel Tree gifts for children and families in Clark and Floyd counties.
The distribution continues through Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m., and the gym is expected to be empty by 4 p.m.
In the last few years, the pandemic prevented the Salvation Army from providing a shopping experience for Angel Tree families who visit the distribution center at Green Valley Road. But this year, it was back to normal as people filled shopping carts with clothing and toys for Christmas.
"[The families] are just so thankful," Salvation Army Officer Catherine Fitzgerald said. "It's been a few years since things have been normal... so this is the first year they get to shop again, and they love it."
The Salvation Army chapter also supports families in Harrison, Scott, Crawford and Washington counties. More than 3,000 children are receiving gifts through the Angel Tree program across the region, including about 2,500 in Clark and Floyd.
The Salvation Army provides families with bags of clothing and Kroger gift cards for their Christmas meals. Families also pick out toys for their children through the nonprofit's partnership with Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
Local firefighters also helped distribute bicycles donated through Bikes or Bust, a program run by the local Q103.1 radio station.
This year, the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana has a new "book room" filled with children's books.
"We got some grants for books, and we also got some partnerships with an [Usborne Books] representative who was able to do some matching funds," Fitzgerald said.
On Friday, New Albany resident Sophia Reed picked out clothing, games and other gifts for her four children, including three boys and one girl. As she shopped, it was meaningful to see the support from the local community.
"It's really nice — I came from Michigan to New Albany, and it's really, really nice compared to what they do for us back at home," she said. "I really appreciate it."
Volunteers have been setting up the distribution center all week, she said. They have been working to ensure every child receives a gift.
The Salvation Army had 104 Angels not adopted this year, and 98 were adopted by people who did not follow through with donations, according to Fitzgerald.
The recent Angel-a-Thon and gifts from generous donors helped fill in the gaps, Fitzgerald said.
"We make sure every kid is always taken care of," she said.
As families prepare for the holiday season, "it makes a huge difference to know that they're cared for," she said.
"I want them to know that we love them, but this is really a symbol that the whole community loves them," she said.
Jonathan Fitzgerald, corps officer with the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, loves seeing the reactions from the families.
"It's so good when you get to see families actually being helped — you get to see the smiles on people's faces, you see people who are grateful that their children are going to have a Christmas," he said. "That's just a wonderful thing. I wish that everybody who has donated to the Angel Tree would have the opportunity to see this because I think it would empower them to do this again next year and make it a family tradition."
