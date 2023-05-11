The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will answer sweet and savory cravings with an appetizing array of foods and beverages at its first Fresh Start Festival between 8 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Mini taco bowls, Tres Leche French Toast, chocolate fountain with fruits, and gourmet lemonade are just the start of the menu as 20 local vendors offer sample portions of dozens of items that day at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corps and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
Tickets are available for $45 on line at www.SAnewalbany.org. In addition, attendees will cast votes that day for their favorite item, whose vendor will receive the PC Home Stores People’s Choice Award of $1,000.
Presenting sponsors of this new twist on fund-raising are PC Home Stores, Schmitt Furniture, SamTec, Kentucky Truck Sales, plus several individuals and businesses.
FOOD, GLORIOUS FOOD
Among the Fresh Start Festival's vendors and their foods or beverages are:
MESA (breakfast casserole), Board & You (charcuterie items), Adrienne and Company (brownies, lemon bars, chess bars, cupcakes, and more), Bearno’s (cinnamon bread and cheese bread), Chicken Salad Chick (chicken salads), El Tacito Bandito (mini breakfast burritos, tacos, and taco bowls), The Fireside Grill (chorizo bake, egg/sausage/cheese/potato bites, and quiche), Kolkin Coffee (coffees), The Sleepy Rooster (Tres Leche French Toast and Baja hash skillet).
Also Hunter Station Pizza (breakfast pizza), Pathway of Hope (chocolate fountain with fruits), Georgetown Bakery and Williams Bakery (donut holes), Fresco Tea (gourmet lemonade with bursting boba), Chick-fil-A (chicken minis), Panera (bagel holes with cream cheese, hazelnut coffee, and green tea), Toast on Market (hash brown casserole and blueberry biscuits), Huber’s Orchard and Winery (apple cider and assorted muffin loaves) and Rubbin’ Butts.
FAR-REACHING BENEFITS
Proceeds from the Fresh Start Festival will benefit the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program, which likewise offers a fresh start to families with a desire to break the generational cycle of crisis and embark on a path out of poverty. It helps families overcome challenges like unemployment, unstable housing, and lack of education. Self-sufficiency and, ultimately, home ownership, are already in the works through the program, with four families having pre-qualified for housing loans and other individuals having found worthwhile jobs.
“We are grateful to all sponsors, vendors, and those who are buying tickets,” said Capt. Catherine Fitzgerald. “Our mission all year long continues to enhance and enrich lives in the six counties where we all live and work. We appreciate and thank our community and do not take that support for granted."
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana serves individuals and families in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties. For more information about the Fresh Start Festival, Pathway of Hope, or the Salvation Army, call (812) 944-1018.
