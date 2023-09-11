“Golf for Good” is much more than a theme. It describes a day of fellowship, food, fun, prizes, and skill as teams putt, drive, and sink to benefit The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Covered Bridge Golf Club, 12510 Covered Bridge Road in Sellersburg, is the setting where the annual golf scramble will transform the scenic greens into spendable green to provide services to families and individuals of all ages in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
Registration and free lunch courtesy of Bearno’s Pizza will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by tee time at 1 p.m. People may register now as teams of four ($600), individuals ($150), and hole sponsors ($250) by logging onto www.sanewalbany.org
Prizes and raffles will be offered throughout the day, and a catered dinner will follow the scramble, which organizers hope will raise $25,000.
“We’re raising money for the cause to make a difference,” said Todd Lancaster, member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board and golf scramble chair.
According to Salvation Army Major Jonathan Fitzgerald, proceeds will support the non-profit’s food for the hungry, clothing for those in need, relief for disaster victims, rental and utility assistance to keep families in their homes, outreach to the elderly and ill, and opportunities for underprivileged children. Its summer youth camps and new “Pathway of Hope” program, which helps families work toward home ownership, also improve the quality of life in the six counties, he added.
Upholding The Salvation Army’s motto of “Doing the most good,” the Salvation Army is based at its Corps and Community Center at 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
For more information about the golf scramble or The Salvation Army, call 812- 944-1018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.