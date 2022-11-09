SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's a familiar sound, even if the November temperatures in the 70s don't feel like the holiday season, and it's coming from Art Torstrick's hand.
The 80-year-old Clarksville resident is ringing the bell for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign outside of the Bass Pro Shop in Clarksville, in hopes of raising money for the charity.
"Well I was 75 years old when I started, and now I’m 80, so what do you do," he said. "I’m not doing anything better than sitting around the house all day long, so I go, ring a bell."
He's been doing it for the past five years and goes to sites across the area to volunteer.
"I generally start at Bass Pro, then I wind up usually at Kroger or Hobby Lobby," he said, in-between rings.
The goal for this season's Red Kettle Campaign is to raise $240,000 which will fund a good chunk of the Salvation Army's budget for the upcoming year. The fundraiser comes at a crucial time.
"We've seen an uptick in the use of our services since the uncertainty in the economy has increased," said Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Captain Jonathan Fitzgerald. "So that, of course, means we need the funding to reflect the need. It’s an important year for us since the last two years have been up and down…that’s kind of continuing for people."
Volunteers are needed this season.
"It'd be great to have somebody, or a family, or a small church group to come take a few hours at the kettle," Fitzgerald said. "They can call us to ring, or they can go on RegisterToRing.com, they can sign up directly through that website."
A few paid positions are available too and Fitzgerald encourages anyone with free time over the next few weeks to reach out.
"We also have a few people that who are in need of seasonal work. We have paid positions to ring as well," he said. "It’s a seasonal job. A lot of times it tends to be newly retired people with something to do, people on disability, just for a seasonal job."
Bell-ringing goes on from now until Dec. 24. The red kettles will be out every day except for Sunday.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana will also be putting out its Angel Tree tags soon. This year there's more than 3,000 local kids who need help with Christmas gifts.
"The best thing people can do for us is take Angel Tree tags," Fitzgerald said. "They'll be located at Green Tree Mall by Thanksgiving and at a few Walmart locations."
People can also call the Salvation Army directly to take on a few children. Each tag represents one child and lists clothing sizes, along with toys they want for Christmas.
"The clothing is the most important thing, but we will also make sure they're provided toys," he said. "We make sure every child that comes through has a toy for Christmas."
Southern Indiana's Salvation Army serves Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.