SOUTHERN INDIANA — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a higher demand for Salvation Army services, but the local chapter is struggling to meet its goal for the Red Kettle campaign this year.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana has raised $140,000 so far through its Red Kettle campaign, but it will need to raise $100,000 by the end of the year to meet its $240,000 goal, according to Catherine Fitzgerald, captain of the organization.
One of the main issues is a shortage of bell ringers volunteering in the community, Fitzgerald said.
“I think people do want to give, and I can see it by the way people are giving at the locations,” she said. “But if people are not going out, they might not be thinking of it. They might be going out but not seeing a bell ringer. This is not the year to have a big push for bell ringers, but we’re still allowing people to ring and inviting people.”
As the organization enters the final stretch of the campaign, Fitzgerald hopes to see more online donations, which hasn’t taken off as much as she hoped. Bell ringing goes until Christmas Eve, but the online campaign will continue through the end of the year.
As of Monday morning, the organization had only raised $5,156 in online Red Kettle donations, Fitzgerald said.
“It’s not really where we wanted it to be — we were hoping for around $50,000, but we really didn’t have an idea — this was the first year for it. We hope to raise awareness about alternative forms of giving because people aren’t walking around as much.”
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is offering contactless payment at the red kettles this year, and the organization has introduced online Red Kettle donations, which are available at sanewalbany.org.
The fundraising during the Christmas season allows the organization to assist people with food, utilities and rent throughout the year, Fitzgerald said.
“The whole Christmas effort is 20% of the budget,” she said. “If we don’t make that, it really sets up how the year is going to go — will we have to cut things, will we be able to continue how we feel we need to. This year feels like we’re really needed more than ever based on number of phone calls and requests.”
This time last year, the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana had raised $160,000, and this time in 2018, it had raised $200,000.
“We’re $20,000 behind where we were this day last year, and $60,000 behind this day 2018,” she said. “There’s been a significant decline in donations.”
The pandemic has also affected other forms of Salvation Army fundraising, including the closure of the thrift store for several months. The store provides year-round fundraising for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana.
Rent assistance usually isn’t a major focus at the organization due to the large amounts of money involved, but requests for rent assistance have skyrocketed this year, and the Salvation Army has received grants and donations to provide the extra service this year, including about $200,000 from the Lilly Endowment for COVID-related rent assistance.
“Especially as the moratorium on evictions may be ending in the near future, we want to have those protections for rent to make sure people stay in stable housing,” Fitzgerald said.
