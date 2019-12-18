SOUTHERN INDIANA — With less than a week of bell-ringing remaining, the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is seeking help from the community to reach its fundraising goals over the next few days.
Catherine Fitzgerald, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, said the organization is $95,000 behind this year's goal, and it is $35,000 behind what it had raised by this time last year. It has raised just about 60 percent of its $240,000 goal for this year's Red Kettle Campaign. On Friday and Saturday, two businesses will offer matches for donations collected at the red kettles, which are located across Southern Indiana, and the nonprofit is encouraging community members to donate as the Christmas season wraps up.
The nonprofit is hoping to raise at least 30 percent more over the next few days to make up the difference, she said. Vail True Value Lumber Co. in Scottsburg will match Friday's donations, and PC Home Center will match Saturday's donations. The Red Kettle Campaign will end Dec. 24.
"It's nice to know that we are supported in the community by businesses that are willing to provide that much money," Fitzgerald said. "We're looking at $20,000 just from them, and we're hoping it will boost everyone's giving. They want to use their gift to maximize everyone else's giving, so that's why we do it in this way."
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana serves Floyd, Clark, Washington, Scott, Crawford and Harrison counties. In addition to the red kettle donations, the Salvation Army also accepts donations through mail and online, and its Christmas campaign makes up about a third of its budget for year. The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
Last year, the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana raised $250,000, surpassing its $240,000 goal. Since Thanksgiving fell later this year, the Salvation Army lost five days of its main Red Kettle campaign season, Fitzgerald said.
"We just have a shorter season, so we are trying to maximize people's giving each days since we have less days," she said.
The days right before Christmas are typically the biggest days for Red Kettle donations, Fitzgerald said. The donations support programs throughout the year, including food assistance, rent and utility assistance, youth programs and summer camps, in addition to Christmas programs such as the Angel Tree.
"Some people think it's just for Christmas, but it really supports the needs throughout the whole year," she said. "I just want people to recognize that. Their gift is the gift that keeps on giving, it's not just limited to Christmas."
Volunteers can still sign up for bell-ringing at www.registertoring.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.