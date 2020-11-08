SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Salvation Army is concerned about meeting increased needs in the community as COVID-19 creates challenges for its traditional bell ringing campaign.
Bell ringers started collecting funds Friday for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s Red Kettle campaign, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. Jonathan Fitzgerald, corps officer for the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, said the organization is adapting its campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic to create safe ways to donate.
This year’s fundraising goal for the Red Kettle campaign is $240,000, the same goal that it met last year, Fitzgerald said. The goal for its overall holiday campaign, including Red Kettle, is $550,000. The money supports holiday programs such as Angel Tree, as well as year-round assistance with rent/utilities, food and more.
“We’re concerned whether we’ll be able to reach that at least through the traditional Red Kettle campaign,” Fitzgerald said. “At the same time, we really don’t have options. We anticipate we’ll actually need more funds compared to last year because more people need help.”
Financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the need for the Salvation Army’s services in Southern Indiana, Fitzgerald said. The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana serves Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties.
“There’s a lot of new people coming into the building who normally have reliable income, but they are stressed and anxious about where the income is coming from now,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s the uncertainty of the economy, not just nationally, but locally, and the money we raise now helps provide more safety and keep people on their feet during these uncertain times.”
Bell ringers are now collecting money at select locations, and by Nov. 27, all of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle sites will be available in Southern Indiana. This will also be the first year the local Salvation Army is using online donations for the Red Kettle campaign.
“For those concerned — rightly so — about COVID, we have opportunity where they can contact the Salvation Army, and we can set them up with an online kettle,” Fitzgerald said. “They can put it out for friends and family on Facebook and set a goal for themselves.”
Bell ringers are asked to wear masks and stay six feet apart from donors this year, and they will be sanitizing both the bells and red kettles, Fitzgerald said. There is also a QR code on the Red Kettle signs that people can use for Apple Pay or Google Pay if they would prefer a contactless donation.
Some of the concern about fundraising amid the pandemic includes recruiting enough bell ringers, Fitzgerald said. Many of the organization’s volunteers and/or paid bell ringers are elderly and at higher risk, so they might not be collecting money at the red kettles this year.
If fewer people are shopping in-person, it could mean fewer donations at the red kettles, he said.
“Really, it is a traffic-driven fundraiser,” Fitzgerald said. “The more people pass the kettle, the more funds are raised.”
To find a Red Kettle location or volunteer as a bell ringer, go to https://www.registertoring.com.
