NEW ALBANY — The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is seeking donations and bell ringers for its annual fundraising effort to support its year-round services, which have grown in demand since the pandemic.
The nonprofit’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway as bell ringers collect donations at locations across Southern Indiana. Donations to the organization will support programs ranging from the Angel Tree program to assistance with rent and utilities.
Jonathan Fitzgerald, corps officer with the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana, said this year’s goal is to raise at least $230,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign and $530,000 in overall holiday donations.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana serves Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties.
The bell ringing began the first weekend of November, and the organization set up at all of its locations across Southern Indiana on Black Friday. The campaign will last through Dec. 24.
Last year, the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana lagged behind previous years in Red Kettle donations but actually exceeded its goal in overall donations during the holiday season.
The nonprofit raised about $200,000 in the Red Kettles last year compared with its goal of $240,000. In 2019, the campaign raised $250,000.
But in overall donations, it raised $600,000 compared with its goal of $550,000.
“Last year, more people were able to give more generously than before through different avenues than usual,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a blessing for us that our community supported us in different ways.”
Many people were out and about less last year due to the pandemic, and people felt less comfortable volunteering, Fitzgerald said. But this year, the Salvation Army is seeing more kettle donations, and bell ringers had collected about $50,000, or 20% of the fundraising goal, as of Saturday.
“We just need more volunteers and ringers to fill spots around Southern Indiana for us, but things seem to be going better,” he said. “People are more willing to be out and about shopping and they feel safer helping out through volunteering, so that’s been helpful.”
Donations during the Christmas season make up 30% of the nonprofit’s yearly budget. Fitzgerald said the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana has seen “more demand for services than ever before” amid the pandemic.
“We’ve been able to provide almost three times the amount of support we’ve normally been able to provide to people, especially those affected by the pandemic, over the past year, in part because of the donations we received last Christmas,” he said. “Hopefully less people will be affected by COVID-19 than last year, but we’re always there for rent and utility assistance.”
The donations help with the Angel Tree program to offer food, toys and clothing for local families and children in need. This year, about 3,300 children representing 1,200 families have been signed up for the program. Last year, over 2,700 children were part of the program.
“We’ve seen an increase in need for our services to make a happy Christmas for children in need,” Fitzgerald said.
The funding also goes to the Salvation Army’s food pantry at its Green Valley Road location in New Albany, which serves almost 10,000 people a year, and it helped the nonprofit give out about 130 meals to community members this Thanksgiving, according to Fitzgerald.
“We want the community to know that the money they are raising and giving to us goes directly into supporting people in need in the community,” he said. “Their donation is making a difference in somebody’s life.”
In addition to accepting donations of cash, the kettles include options for contactless payments using QR codes and Google Pay, and donors can also go to sanewalbany.org to donate to the online Red Kettle Campaign.
Bell ringers are collecting donations at locations such as local Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart stores and the Green Tree Mall. To volunteer with the bell ringing, go to registertoring.com or call the Salvation Army office at 812-944-1018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.