There’s never been a better day to take that first step. Through "Pathway of Hope," a better future is possible.
That’s the guiding principle beneath the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s newest program to help families work toward home ownership. Launched last year and funded in part by Metro United Way, 24 families have already become involved.
“Pathway of Hope” is also making financial stability and job preparedness realities for a growing number of area residents.
Based at the Salvation Army’s office at 2300 Green Valley Rd. in New Albany, the program serves families in Clark and Floyd counties and is open to residents in the Salvation Army’s other service areas of Crawford, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
“We’re seeing significant benefits in our communities,” said Alecha Redmond, its family support case manager “because people now know they can come to us to get started. They have told us that for the first time, they feel they have been given hope.”
RESULTS IN ACTION
Two families have been given direction from a lender to be pre-approved and qualify for a loan that could have them closing on a house in two months. Others have received financial guidance for reducing their payments, improving their credit reports, learning how to budget more efficiently, and applying for and securing jobs. In addition, clients learn how to set and measure goals.
Redmond cites one man who had been unemployed when he took advantage of “Pathway of Hope” services. He recently received two job offers and has started a meaningful career by accepting both offers.
Through the program’s team approach with several community partners, clients develop a personalized action plan. They gain access to valuable connections related to job training, health services, childcare and education, housing options, legal services, guidance to stay on track, and much more, according to Redmond.
They also are introduced to the Salvation Army, its array of services, and a myriad of other opportunities in the area. Other benefits include a network of support, a sense of community, holistic programs, and spiritual guidance.
WAKE UP TO A NEW BENEFIT
The Salvation Army will sponsor a new twist to fund-raising this spring with proceeds going to “Pathway of Hope.” Watch for more details about the “Fresh Start Festival” from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Local vendors, restaurants, and coffee shops will offer small bites/cups of their foods and drinks as the community walks through parts of the Salvation Army Corps and Community Center and sees the extent of its services. Thanks to ticket sales and the sponsorship of several businesses and individuals, the event hopes to exceed funds raised at its previous Bed and Bread Galas each February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.