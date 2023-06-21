Energy + mission = shredding event! Several teen members of the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s youth day camp are ready to welcome individuals, businesses, and organizations to a shredding event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 at the Salvation Army Corp and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany. Participants may have items shredded by A+ Paper Shredding’s huge commercial shredder for a free-will donation to benefit the army’s youth programs.