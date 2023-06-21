Bogged down with clutter at home or the office? Overwhelmed with mounds of sensitive papers and items that need to be destroyed? The solution is close at hand.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, take those items to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corp and Community Center, 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
Professionals and massive trucks from A Plus Paper Shredding in Louisville will be on hand to pulverize a wide variety of items for a free-will offering. The site will be staffed by Salvation Army summer campers, and proceeds will be used to support its programs for youth.
Make a note of these items that can be shredded on-site: papers and documents, folders, CDs and cassette and VHS tapes without plastic cases, credit cards, USB drives, and badges. For $5 in addition to the free-will donation, hard drives also may be pulverized.
Not to be mixed in with paper or brought to be destroyed are batteries, including phones or other household items that use them, because they are extreme fire hazards, according to A Plus Paper Shredding officials. Other items that cannot be shredded are glass, steel or metal objects, string or cords, or plastic bags.
Because of the volume that may be brought, the company limits people to four large bags or boxes per vehicle. Once the items are dumped into the 6,000-pound capacity pulverizing truck, the cardboard and plastic bags will be recycled by the Salvation Army.
The fact that shredding will be done on site and not hauled away to be destroyed make this service especially beneficial to those concerned about the sensitivity of their items, according to Salvation Army Majors Jonathan and Catherine Fitzgerald.
Free-will donations may be in cash or by check payable to The Salvation Army. For additional information, call the office at 812-944-1018.
