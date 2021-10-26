SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana is accepting applications for Christmas Bell Ringers. Volunteer and paid ringer opportunities are available throughout Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington counties.
To register for volunteer bell ringing opportunities, go to www.registertoring.com or call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.
To apply for paid bell ringing opportunities, pick up an application at 2300 Green Valley Road in New Albany or call 812-944-1018.
For more information, call The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana at 812-944-1018.
