SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Salvation Army in Southern Indiana will host a back to school clothing giveaway for families with students in pre-K through college living in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties.
Registration is underway and continues through June 25. Families can register for school clothing assistance by visiting www.sanewalbany.org
Families will be required to provide a guardian’s proof of residence along with a birth certificate or medical card with birth date for each student.
For more information or for help with registration, call The Salvation Army at 812-944-1018.
