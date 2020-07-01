CLARK COUNTY — The West Clark Community Schools split has officially taken place, and the newly-formed Henryville/Borden School Corp. has named its interim superintendent.
At the Henryville/Borden interim board’s first meeting on Wednesday, board members unanimously voted to appoint Sam Gardner as the new district’s interim superintendent. West Clark was officially dissolved Wednesday as the Henryville/Borden School Corp. and Silver Creek School Corp. took its place.
Myra Powell, who previously served as president of the West Clark interim board, was unanimously elected as the Henryville/Borden board president. Brian Guernsey was unanimously elected vice president.
The West Clark separation was approved by voters in a June referendum. The new Silver Creek district’s interim board will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. July 6, at Silver Creek Primary School and will elect board officials.
Gardner, who has been retired for several years, has served as a superintendent for several local school districts, including Clarksville Community Schools, Greater Clark County Schools and Lanesville Community Schools. In the months ahead, the board will begin the process to hire a permanent superintendent.
Gardner said it is time to “move forward” and do what is best for students. The top priority is the district’s re-entry plan as students prepare to head back to school July 29 with new procedures for health and safety.
The board is expected to discuss the district’s re-entry plan at its next meeting, which takes place 7 p.m. July 6. The Henryville/Borden reopening plan will include options for both traditional and virtual education.
Henryville/Borden is taking note of other school district’s re-entry plans and following local, state and federal guidelines, and the district will have to be flexible to make changes as needed, Gardner said.
“I’m confident we’re going to be prepared,” he said. “I expect some bumps along the way, but we’re going to make it work.”
The Silver Creek board is also expected to address its reopening plan at Monday’s meeting.
Powell said she feels confident in the success of the Henryville/Borden school district.
“We have a really great team of board members and administrative staff that are working greatly as a team for the benefit of our students, and we’re excited that we’ve got Mr. Gardner on board with so much experience that he is able to bring to the table for us,” she said. “So I’m just really excited, and I just hope we can get through the COVID pandemic situation to have as normal a school as possible.”
The new board approved a resolution to maintain West Clark personnel coming to the new corporation with the same pay rate and benefits, and the board also approved the employment of classified certified staff on both the central office and school levels.
Interlocal agreements for shared services between Silver Creek and Henryville/Borden were also approved by the board, including instructional technology and food services. The board is expected to approve an interlocal agreement for special education Monday.
The district’s central office will be temporarily housed at the First Christian Church building in Borden, near the school campus on East Main Street.
