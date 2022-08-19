NEW ALBANY — A local company is awarding about $675,000 in funding to a broad variety of organizations, including nonprofits in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area.
On Thursday, Samtec Cares presented its annual awards ceremony for its 2022 grant recipients. The grant program is run through Samtec, a global manufacturing company based in New Albany.
At Thursday’s ceremony, Samtec Cares awarded more than $555,000 in grants. Earlier this week, the program also gave out $120,000 in sponsorships to other organizations who applied for the 2022 grant cycle.
Pam Grieb, grant administrator for Samtec Cares, said the program received 93 applications requesting more than $3 million dollars in funding. The program awarded nearly 30 recipients this grant cycle.
This was the first in-person grant ceremony since 2019. Rudy Spencer, manager of corporate communications at Samtec and member of the grant committee, said company associates lead the process of selecting the winners.
Grant recipients include a wide variety of nonprofits, including organizations focused on subjects ranging from housing to STEM education.
“It really means a lot to us as Samtec, because when we think about how we can be involved in the community and try to make a difference, these are the opportunities,” Spencer said. “We can do that with our time, our talent and our treasure, and this is one of those ways Samtec can be involved, support, cheerlead, inspire and instigate big solutions for our community.
Youth Link of Southern Indiana was among the local recipients of a Samtec Cares grant. The $25,000 grant will support services in local schools, including academic support, tutoring, mental health services and mentoring.
Youth Link Executive Director Jerry Leonard expressed his appreciation for Samtec’s support.
“The fact that we can help make the difference that we’re doing is because they’re making a difference with us,” he said.
The Floyd County Library received more than $11,000 in grant funding, which will be used to support the installation of a makerspace at the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida said the goal is to put in a makerspace in each library building, so the Samtec Cares grant will help the library in fulfilling that mission.
“The seed money for this grant makes it possible to move forward with the entire project,” she said.
The space will be a digital arts studio featuring equipment for photography, digital art, video and audio recordings. Tierra Deacon, museum educator at Carnegie, emphasized the benefits of such a space for local artists.
“We are looking at digital technology to go along with art, so we are really interested in getting the equipment to beautifully photograph artwork,” she said. “That’s one of the things we want to be able to offer — to teach people how to take photos of their art, because when people apply to get into a gallery or a museum or even applying for grants or college, those are all situations in which they need really good photos of their work.”
