Samtec Cares and WHAS Crusade for Children recently announced grant awards to the Floyd Memorial Foundation to support the establishment of a Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Health Floyd.
Samtec Cares announced a $40,000 grant award to support the purchase of advanced technology and medical equipment to meet the criteria for Level II NICU certification. This award is essential and will enable Baptist Health Floyd employees access to sophisticated resources to immediately treat and care for babies born with critical or vital needs and avoid transportation to another hospital.
WHAS Crusade for Children is granting $42,000 to also support the purchase of equipment necessary for Level II distinction, so hospital staff members can attend to babies born in need of vital care right at birth.
Since 2020, WHAS Crusade for Children has contributed $114,975 toward equipment and resources necessary to receive Level II accreditation. PANDA warmers, bassinets, Giraffe bed warmer, and other critical equipment have been or will soon be purchased to immediately provide prenatal needs at the hospital once accreditation has been received.
“Having the support of Samtec Cares and WHAS Crusade for Children is instrumental in building the Level II NICU and enabling Baptist Health Floyd staff to alleviate anxiety for families who encounter emergency circumstances during or after delivery and require immediate neonatal attention," said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
"With Level II distinction, the hospital can provide quality treatment and care and avoid having to send these critical care newborns to a hospital out of state, away from their family, their care team, creating hardships right at birth. We are so grateful to these organizations for their partnership and understanding of how important it is to provide this level of care to our community members.”
Baptist Health Floyd is dedicated to supporting the Southern Indiana community by treating all patients including newborns with special or critical needs. By establishing a Level II NICU at the hospital, pregnant mothers and families can be assured their baby will receive effective, quality and vital care should an issue present itself during delivery. Child health care and research aligns with the mission of Kosair Charities.
“This grant funding is so essential to help us set the course for our neonatal services, expanding the care we can provide for babies born at our facility, and comfort our community members that they will have access to advanced, fundamental equipment and resources should a need arise,” said Emily Banet, Director of General Medical, Women and Children’s at Baptist Health Floyd.
Approximately 1,200 babies are born annually at Baptist Health Floyd. More than 200 babies are born at other hospitals offering licensed neonatal services if the pregnant mother is considered high risk and chooses to deliver her baby where there is immediate care available if needed or if there are complications during pregnancy or delivery mandating the mother be transported to another facility. These circumstances present many hardships for the mother and baby that Baptist Health Floyd hopes to alleviate in the near future.
For more information about neonatal services at or to make a donation to Baptist Health Floyd, please contact Meredith Lambe, 812-949-5519 or via e-mail at meredith.lambe@bhsi.com.
