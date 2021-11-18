JEFFERSONVILLE — As the smoke billowed out of the trash can, Shannon Higgins calmly pointed a small fire extinguisher at the blaze and pulled the trigger.
The sound effects made it sound like liquid was being sprayed to douse the flame, but only a laser light appeared on the cloud of smoke.
It was part of a training exercise Tuesday at the Vintage Fire Museum and Education Center. Higgins, a technician for Lion Protects, provided step-by-step directions for the volunteer museum staff on how to utilize their new safety equipment.
There wasn't a fire, but rather a mock blaze created by a smoke machine inside of the trash can. The museum also was able to purchase a prop microwave, toaster and the extinguisher and foot the installation costs thanks to a $22,500 grant from Samtec Cares.
“It sets this museum apart, not only with the vintage equipment that tells the history, but also with the specialized equipment that teaches safety,” said Curt Peters, president of the museum's board of directors.
The equipment was installed this week inside the museum's mock kitchen. As part of its mission to provide fire safety instruction, the museum board also had a mock bedroom installed to teach people what to do in case they awake to a fire in their own home.
With the addition of the props, the kitchen allows for a space where people can learn how to deal with common fires that can start while cooking.
By pressing a few buttons, a machine creates a vapor that slowly creeps out of a trash can before turning into a full stream of smoke.
The microwave and toaster operate in similar fashion. The museum volunteers can simulate the fires and then give instructions to participants on how they should react in such situations.
“We can't overemphasize how Samtec Cares made this possible,” Peters said after Tuesday's demonstration. “We're very appreciative of Samtec, and they were very accommodating and very supportive.”
The museum, located at 706 Spring St. in Jeffersonville, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Tours can also be booked by appointment by calling 812-282-4705.
