NEW ALBANY — Samtec is providing nearly $450,000 to nonprofit organizations through Samtec Cares, a grant program established in 2018.
Samtec, a global manufacturer headquartered in New Albany, announced 30 recipients of its winter 2019 grant cycle at a Thursday ceremony. The company provides the grants to a variety of organizations in three areas of focus, including arts/culture, community development and health/social services.
Samtec Cares has grant cycles every six months, and this was its third round. Although the program is giving away the same amount of money, the amount of requests has increased significantly, according to Allen Platt, general counsel for Samtec and Samtec Cares committee member. The grant committee received 85 applications in the winter 2019 cycle requesting a total of $2.8 million.
"We're seeing all these great things happening in the community...a lot of these grants are dealing with real significant needs — homelessness, children of inmates, education for children of parents who are addicted to drugs — so these things affect all of us, ultimately," he said. "We are all neighbors, we're all part of this community, so I think our associates here at Samtec are so thrilled to be able to get money and direct money to these people, who are out there doing such great work."
Pam Grieb, grant administrator for Samtec Cares, said the company's duty is to be a "good corporate citizen."
"[Samtec Cares] was created to be able to positively impact the communities where we live," she said. "Our associates are family to us, and the community is our family. So we wanted to find a way that we could be catalytic to the organizations within these communities."
The grant recipients are all located in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area except for The Exodus Road, Inc., a Colorado-based nonprofit that fights human trafficking in the U.S. and Colorado.
Platt has been inspired to see how the grant program has helped local nonprofits pursue their missions.
"When these organizations speak to the need that's out there, not only does it open your eyes to what is going on in our community, but how great the need is out there," he said. "I think we all feel this really great pride that our company is committed to try to help where we can and how we can, and just really grateful, frankly, for these people — we give out funds, but they go and do the hard work every day, and it really is humbling to see what some of them do for our community and our neighbors."
