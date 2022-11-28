Santa at Vintage Fire Museum

The Vintage Fire Museum will host its “Treats from Santa” — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the special fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children 2 and younger are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call for a special appointment.
