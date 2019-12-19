NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library is celebrating the holiday season (and the start of holiday break from school) with a party today featuring a visit from Santa and train sets galore.
The free Polar Express Party & Santa Meet & Greet will be from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St. in downtown New Albany.
Santa's visit is sponsored by Southern Indiana real estate agent Pat Harrison, and the library will also have multiple train sets set up, an indoor "snowball" fight, free snow cones and cookie decorating. The City of New Albany will also sponsor arts and crafts.
"It should just be a really fun polar express experience," Melissa Merida, director of the library, said. The library has hosted different holiday events the last few weeks, but this one is timed perfectly for holiday break.
"It's the last day of school for Floyd County students so they can celebrate the Christmas vacation start," she said.
The activities also help promote the Light Up Your Mind, Light Up a Life winter reading program — community residents are challenged to read 150,000 minutes combined throughout December and January, and can register and log their time online. If they reach the goal, Duke Energy is sponsoring $10,000 toward STEM labs in the youth departments.
Participants can be children or adults, and the first five hours logged earns the reader a pair of gloves for themselves and for a person in the community in need. Registration can be done in person at the event, other times during library hours or online at floydcountylibrary.org.
