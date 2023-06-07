NEW ALBANY — The Savannah Smiles Foundation and Bobby’s Bikes are working together to provide bikes to 16 children who have been affected by addiction.
From 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, the two foundations will have a community picnic and family fun day at the Masonic Lodge, located at 805 East Market St. in New Albany. The event will be free and provide food, bounce houses, carnival games, live music, auctions and more.
Children who have a loved one that’s battling addiction, or who have lost someone close to them to addiction, will receive bikes.
Both of the foundations were created to help children. Savannah Smiles provides services to children who are affected by addiction in some way and Bobby’s Bikes was created to provide bikes for children who do not have one.
This is one of two bike giveaways the foundations do each year, one in the summer and one at Christmas.
“They (Bobby’s Bikes) come into town and give away bikes to any kids that need a bike, specifically for the children enrolled in our program,” said Jennifer Arnold-Brazell, Savannah Smiles’ co-founder and director.
The picnic is a way for the Savannah Smiles Foundation to honor the families and their recovery from addiction.
During the picnic, people in the Savannah Smiles program will be able to sign up their child up for a bike at the next bike event they will hold. Even children who have already received a bike but outgrew them can sign back up to get a new one.
To apply to the Savannah Smiles Foundation, go to https://www.savannahsmilesfoundation.com/ and scroll down to where it says “Savannah Smiles Referral.”
“We run on a very personal basis, so we build very close personal relationships with these families,” Arnold-Brazell said. “They become a part of a big family… I always remind the kids and the parents that the foundation is theirs.”
