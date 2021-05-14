FLOYDS KNOBS — Though the organization has ended its community activities, the legacy of Save our Knobs will grow inside Floyd County parks for years to come.
After 25 years, the board of directors for Save our Knobs decided to disband and donate the remainder of the organization’s treasury to the Floyd County Parks Department. The money was used to purchase 15 oak trees, which were planted Wednesday at Letty Walter Park, Garry E. Cavan Park, Galena-Lamb Park and Greenville Park.
Carol Tobe, a member of the now defunct Save our Knobs board, said the gift to the parks was dedicated to the memory of the organization’s founders, Rosella Schroeder and Bettye Weber.
“After a successful 25 years, SOK has disbanded, and, in keeping with our mission, pay it forward by enabling the Floyd County Parks Department to preserve the natural beauty of Floyd County,” Tobe wrote in a letter detailing the organization’s history.
Save our Knobs began in 1995 “as a reaction to the proliferation of transmission towers in the Knobs,” Tobe wrote.
“The organization’s mission was to protect the natural beauty, preserve the rural residential and farming character of the Floyds Knobs area and maintain a safe and healthy environment for its residents,” she said in the letter.
At the time of the organization’s formation, the county outside of New Albany was zoned as rural residential, which allowed for “unlimited and unregulated land uses,” Tobe said.
“SOK lobbied for county zoning ordinances with designated land use classifications and for a professional planner trained in planning and zoning,” she said. “SOK leaders participated in the development of the county’s comprehensive plan.”
During its run, SOK had an annual picnic where candidates for public office made presentations and organized programs focused on environmental and land issues. The group was active in keeping its members informed with newsletters and tips about issues related to SOK’s mission.
“Often members received calls to action urging attendance at the meetings of these boards and some SOK members were regular attendees,” Tobe said.
The oaks were suggested by Roger Jeffers, superintendent of the Floyd County Parks Department. He said the idea spurred from the request of the late Samtec founder and Southern Indiana philanthropist Sam Shine. The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana gave away free pin oaks to honor Shine after his death in 2019, as they were his favorite tree.
Tobe was joined by former SOK board members Inez Wolfe, Cheryl Ulrich-Barnett and Louisa Didat to commemorate the planting of three trees at Letty Walter Park in Floyds Knobs.
Jeffers said the parks were chosen because they are in areas of the county that benefitted from the organization’s dedication to planning and protection of the environment.
