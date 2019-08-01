NEW ALBANY — Sazerac of Indiana, which opened in November 2018 as a bottling plant at the old Pillsbury plant in New Albany, is announcing a name change to Northwest Ordinance Distilling. The new name symbolizes continued exploration and expansion. As a testament, the facility is expanding operations and will add up to 40 more jobs before the end of 2019. Sixty-five jobs have already been created at this Floyd County plant upon opening.
“The name Northwest Ordinance Distilling is perfect for our New Albany location. It’s a tribute to the signing of the 1787 Northwest Ordinance, in which Congress set forth the process for settling the territory northwest of the Ohio River," said Chad Soeder, plant manager, in a news release. "This would eventually lead to the additions of Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois to the United States. It outlined the freedom to establish local government, while giving settlers guaranteed rights. To have a plant right in the heart of where midwestern states were established and exploration thrived is fitting to who we are as a plant. We’re excited to be in Southern Indiana and even more exited to announce the addition of 40 more jobs at our facility.”
The new positions will be posted in the future here.
Northwest Ordinance Distilling bottles a number of distilled alcohol products for parent company Sazerac.
