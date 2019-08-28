CLARKSVILLE — The future of a scenic roadway in Clarksville is up in the air now that town officials have lost confidence in its structural integrity.
Last week, the Town of Clarksville announced the indefinite closure of Harrison Avenue, Jackson Street and Croghan Street between Bailey Avenue and Emery Crossing, citing safety concerns.
Those concerns stem from erosion caused by the Ohio River, which has sent some of the roadway crumbling down the riverbank.
“Several years ago, the Town of Clarksville spent a considerable amount of money doing work on the bank there, then we did road repair," said Paul Fetter, president of the Clarksville Town Council. "The river coming up and down throughout the spring has eroded away the bank, and actually eroded dirt behind the [structural supports]. They’re still there, but it’s eating away the road. The road is no longer safe to drive on."
The work Fetter referred to was completed in 2011, when the town spent $141,000 to insert soil nails — which are long rods that are driven into the riverbank — and pour concrete on exposed areas to reduce the effects of erosion.
Those efforts, however, have seemingly failed, as the roadway has cracked and collapsed in several areas along the bank over the past several months. Fetter attributed some of the damage to extensive rainfall this year.
"The problem is the river is always getting up by the road," he said. "It comes up, and takes material back with it. It does it every spring."
To repair the road temporarily for another five years, it would cost over $665,000. Town officials believe that such a temporary repair would only fend off more failures in the short-term. Additionally, less than 1,000 vehicles use the roadway on any given day.
Taking all of that information into account, officials have decided that the cost of a temporary fix outweighs any benefits it would provide.
A more permanent solution could be undertaken, but it would require the involvement of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
"We have been working with the Corps of Engineers," Fetter said. "They have approved a plan trying to fix the stabilization, but they don’t have funding for it. We don’t know when they’ll be able to fund any stabilization."
With no timeline for an intervention by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and no will to proceed with another temporary fix, officials chose instead to simply close the road for the foreseeable future. Fetter said he's not sure if the road will reopen in its current form, noting that it "probably shouldn't have been rebuilt" during the last phase of repairs.
"I don’t know when or if it will open again," Fetter said. "It could be some time. Right now, the road itself is dangerous."
Outside of general safety, other concerns have been raised regarding the effects of erosion. Fetter said that he doesn't want to lose any of the parking lots near the George Rogers Clark Homesite. The cabin itself is on high enough ground to be safe, Fetter added.
The closure also spans the proposed boundaries for a waterfront park set to be developed in the coming years. When asked if an entirely new road would be built to accompany the new park, Fetter said he wasn't sure.
“I guess it’s possible," Fetter said. "I don’t really know right now. I don’t know if it gets rebuilt. If another is rebuilt, it probably can’t be built in the same location. The biggest thing is we wanted to get it closed before somebody got injured. When the park comes, we will work with them on traffic and how people get to and from there."
The Ohio River Greenway is not affected by the closure.
