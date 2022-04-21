NEW ALBANY — The full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to begin April 29 is being postponed to May 13 due to weather conditions and material delays affecting the contractor’s preparation. Eastbound Interstate 64 will now be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, May 13 to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 16.
The full directional closure will allow crews to work safely as they pour the first new concrete for the lower deck.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp. Motorists not using I-265 will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in Indiana and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, allowing them to use the alternate route.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
As part of the maintenance of traffic plan for construction the design-build contractor team is allowed 3 full weekend closures of the bridge per year in each direction.
