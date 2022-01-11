Darci Schiller, a devoted wife, mother of four and community advocate from Clarksville, officially launched her candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Clark County Council District 2 seat on the first day of candidate filing on January 5.
In making her announcement, Schiller said, “I have a passion for the community in which my husband and I are raising our family and plan to use my skills and experience in business, process and project management to help find solutions for complex issues and support the implementation and execution of plans that will better our community for years to come.”
Schiller is a graduate of the prestigious Richard Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series and has been involved with the Clarksville Redevelopment Authority Committee and Southern Indiana Tourism Board. Schiller also holds a seat of Clark County District 1 State Delegate and is the Jeff 35 Republican precinct committeeman.
“I am committed to creating new opportunities for growth for Clark County by utilizing the relationships I have built locally and across the state,” Schiller added. “I also pledge to bring a conservative approach to government spending and budgeting to the County Council and will prioritize deep-diving into state and federal funding opportunities through current grants that may be available to assist our county and the needs of our community. There is untapped potential out there and I intend to take advantage of every option available to us.”
