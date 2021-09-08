NEW ALBANY — Schmitt Furniture will celebrate its 85th anniversary with a free concert Friday at the New Albany Amphitheater.
The celebration will last from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will include a performance from The Juice Box Heroes as well as food, wine and beer.
The store’s owner, Louis Schmitt, said they are excited for this opportunity to thank the community for its support.
“It’s just a great way to let the community know how much we care about them and how much we appreciate them,” Schmitt said.
This is the third year the company has held the birthday bash, though it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Schmitt said he is hopeful that the celebration can continue on in the future.
“We’d love to be able to continue to do this, it’s something we’re planning on doing. We want to make sure to grow safely and to continue to promote the downtown and say thank you to the surrounding areas for allowing us to serve them with their furniture needs,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said he is excited about having a celebration like this because there will be good business and partnering with the community.
“Downtown New Albany is thriving and we want to just continue to spotlight that, keep the wheels of progress rolling,” Schmitt said.
The local restaurants that will be featured at the event are Fistful of Tacos, Boomtown Kitchen and Get it On a Bun at Bootys. The beer and wine vendors that will be present are Monnik Beer Company, Floyd County Brewing Company, Donem Dei, Our Lady of Perpetual Hops, Fistful of Ale and Huber Winery.
Some of the local providers for the event’s beer garden are donating some of their proceeds to Schmitt Furniture’s charity that buys bedding for youth who do not have any, according to Schmitt.
