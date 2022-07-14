NEW ALBANY — A longtime business in downtown New Albany is celebrating its anniversary with a free celebration at the New Albany Amphitheater.
Schmitt Furniture’s 86th Birthday Bash will take place Saturday with a concert by The Juice Box Heroes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Louis Schmitt, owner of Schmitt Furniture, said the birthday bash allows the store to celebrate its anniversary with the community and “provide the city a fun night out.”
“It’s just a pleasure and honor to be able to have an event like this, which is our way of saying thank you to the community for believing in us and supporting us,” he said.
The furniture store, located on Main Street in downtown New Albany, began offering the birthday bash in 2018, but it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Abstract Agenda will be opening for The Juice Box Heroes from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available at the concert, and it will feature local vendors such as Boomtown Kitchen, Dock Seafood and Fistful of Tacos.
A portion of sales will support local nonprofits, including Providence House Family Preservation Program and an organization that provides bedding for people in need.
Kris Rayzor, who provides marketing and advertising services for Schmitt Furniture, said the store has been planning the birthday bash for a year, and Develop New Albany helps out with volunteers and the clean-up.
In recent years, the birthday bash has drawn large crowds, according to Rayzor. The event will be “fun for the whole family,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.