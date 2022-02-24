SOUTHERN INDIANA — As Russian forces invade Ukraine, scholars with years of insight on the issues are voicing their concerns about the implications of the situation, including economic effects and the threat posed by potential escalation of the ongoing crisis.
The News and Tribune reached out to various scholars from Indiana University to provide their perspective on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday from multiple directions, and the cities and air bases have been barraged with air strikes and shelling.
The invasion began shorty after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine, claiming it was aimed at “demilitarization” of the country. Putin has threatened “consequences you have never seen” to foreign countries that intervene.
Laszlo Bohri is the Peter A. Kadas Chair and associate professor in the Department of Central Eurasian Studies at the Hamilton-Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University Bloomington. His expertise includes East Central Europe in international politics, Soviet-American rivalry in East Central Europe in the Cold War and totalitarianism in East Central Europe.
Bohri said if the conflict does not escalate, the “brunt of the crisis” would likely be felt mainly by Europe, but he worries about what could happen if there is a further escalation of the conflict. He said there will likely be “inflationary pressures” in the U.S., but he expects greater effects in European countries that have stronger trade relations with Russia.
“I must emphasize that cool heads must prevail, and the responses have to be appropriate, otherwise Putin is threatening an all-out war, which we we don’t want,” Bohri said.
Bohri said Russia's full-scale invasion into Ukraine is occurring in a “geopolitical fault line.”
"When the Soviet Union collapsed, Ukraine became independent, but Russians have always felt that Ukraine is kind of their backyard, and it’s important for Russian strategic positions in the world and for Russian security,” Bohri said.
The conflict puts the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in a tricky situation, according to Bohri. NATO has vowed to defend its member countries against attacks.
“The current (NATO) administration has made it clear that NATO would honor its obligations to defend its countries, and I’m sure President Putin is well aware of that,” he said. “But I hope it will not go there. I thoroughly hope that we will not go there. Then it is impossible. Then the situation will become completely unpredictable very quickly.”
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the United States is deploying additional forces to Germany and Poland but emphasized those forces would engage only in defending NATO allies — not engaging in the conflict in Ukraine.
Bohri believes Russia’s actions in Ukraine could be meant to send a message to the West and other countries that “Russia is still a military superpower,” despite economic weaknesses, Bohri said.
“If you think of the Soviet Union, it was a military superpower, but the GDP in 1989 was the size of Switzerland’s,” he said. “The thing is that Russia was always willing to commit way more from its budget for military purposes than most other countries, so the fact that it’s a declining power does not mean it cannot be a menace.”
He said it seems that Putin “has decided that he wants to restore at least partially the geopolitical strategic positions that the Soviet Union enjoyed in 1991.”
Dina Spechler, a political science professor at IU Bloomington, is an expert in the field of Russian foreign policy and U.S.-Russian relations. She is concerned about the fate of the Ukrainian people, she said, noting that the conflict will likely result in many casualties and refugees leaving the country.
Civilians make up a large number of people killed in modern warfare, Spechler said, and she is curious to see whether the international community, including the European Union and the United States, will be “willing and able” to help.
Beyond Ukraine, Spechler said the conflict shows that “major principles of international law are being violated.”
“The entire international security and order established after the Cold War is now being challenged,” she said. “The very principle that if one government feels insecure because of the military or political posture that another country is taking can initiate an attack — it’s not a very nice world to live in. It’s a dangerous world to live in.”
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair of Business at IU Southeast, discussed the economic implications of the conflict. He said the most immediate impact to the American households is the price of oil and gas. This morning, the price of oil was more than $100 per barrel.
“To the extent supplies are impacted, that will of course increase the price of oil,” he said.”Consumers will feel that at the pump,” he said. “We have already been faced with high gas prices that have been climbing up, and it does represent a major component of the overall rate of inflation.”
From a broader perspective, this could have an effect on consumer confidence, which has already been declining due to recent inflation. However, consumer spending has been holding up, but it is uncertain whether further issues and volatility will result in a pullback in spending from consumers, Dufrene said.
“At this point, I don’t see it triggering a recession,” he said. “I think the overall economy is still strong.”
The United States and other countries are placing sanctions on Russia in response to the country’s aggression in Ukraine, but Bohri said that from a historical perspective “economic sanctions are not very powerful tools.”
“What effect this will have, I simply do not know,” he said. “It will definitely not force Putin out of Ukraine, that I will say.”
Spechler also doubts sanctions will be enough to deter Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. She said there could be severe impacts to Russia due to sanctions, but she emphasizes the country “hasn’t been deterred so far.”
She said if U.S. sanctions are meant to sway Russian public opinion against Putin, it might not have the desired effect, since historically, sanctions have been known to “unite rather than lead to resentment,” and they “don’t have a good track record in uniting people against their own leader.”
She described the uncertainty of the situation, saying “once guns start firing, it’s very hard to know when they’re going to stop.” She said does not believe a direct military attack on NATO members is likely, but she notes she has been wrong in trying to predict the situation, saying she did not expect such a direct attack on Ukraine.
Spechler said one of the risks to the United States is the possibility of cyber attacks from Russia, noting the country “is very good at cyber warfare” and has launched a series of digital attacks in Ukraine, she said.
She said Putin’s actions put into question whether he is acting as a “rational actor” or acting on rage and frustration. She sees the costs of the invasion as outweighing the benefits to Russia.
“If you try to predict what an irrational leader might do, it’s harder to do,” she said.
Spechler said disinformation from Russian media and government control of media outlets could play a major role in public opinion in Russia. According to Bohri, Putin has presented himself as a “strongman who is dedicated to restoring Russia’s grandeur as a great power," and he feels the leader’s “jingoistic rhetoric” was carefully designed to appeal to the masses of the Russian population.
“He wants the larger masses of Russian people convinced that what he’s doing is just, it’s righteous, it’s good for the Ukrainians and it’s good for everybody,” he said. “He wants to show that the external world is hostile.”
But Borhi believes if conflict occurs on Russian soil, Putin could lose support from the Russian population.
“How scared Russians are, it’s hard to say,” he said. “Many still remember the Second World War and its devastation, and I’m sure they don’t want this to happen on Russian soil.”
Following Russia’s invasion, a number of Indiana politicians have issued statements regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Sen. Mike Braun called for significant sanctions against Russia.
"Though I hoped the administration would proactively shut down Russian energy assets such as Nord Stream 2 to deter further aggression as a majority of (senators) voted to do, Putin and his cronies must now be punished with severe economic consequences for their unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Braun said.
Sen. Todd Young said sanctions taken this week by Biden were a positive step and urged for the United States to provide additional assistance to Ukraine, including military equipment and lethal aid.
“American strength and leadership in this moment is critical,” Young said. “The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union.”
Young said leaders "must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world.”
"With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means — both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing,” Young said. "The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place.”
"The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan. It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated."
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 5th District, released a statement expressing support for Ukraine and criticizing the Biden administration’s response to the conflict:
"As a Ukrainian-born American who deeply loves our great United States of America and will always stand with you to protect it from any enemy — foreign or domestic — I would like to express my utmost disappointment with the lack of leadership and strategy on multiple fronts on the part of the current administration that puts our great country and our allies in danger,” she said.
Spartz also asked Americans "to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for peace and freedom against evil.”
"They are fighting this war not just for them, but for all of us,” she said. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers and be vigilant in our fight to preserve our freedoms for our children and for all people who died for them."
