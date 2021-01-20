WASHINGTON, D.C. — Finding unity and bridging the country’s divides were at the core of Joe Biden’s inaugural speech after he was sworn into office Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.
“We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal,” Biden told assembled dignitaries and family, as well as anxious countrymen who listened to his broadcast remarks. “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes — as my mom would say, 'just for a moment, stand in their shoes.'"
This message of unity was a major focus of a virtual panel of Indiana University experts, which met over Zoom Wednesday to analyze Biden’s inauguration. Topics included the tone of Biden’s speech and the challenges he will face leading a divided nation.
Elizabeth Bennion, a professor of political science at IU South Bend, whose areas of expertise are civic education and political engagement, said that Biden’s inaugural address emphasized the need to move forward together as a nation.
She noted the president’s words that “politics need not be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.”
“There are unprecedented challenges,” she said, “but Biden really tried to deliver a message of hope.”
The tone of Biden's speech, noted Jason Gainous, chair of the University of Louisville’s political science department, stood in sharp contrast to Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural speech.
“The speech was humble, it was at times bipartisan, it was calming,” Gainous said of Biden's remarks. “I think the best way for me to characterize the speech was juxtaposing it against Trump’s inauguration speech where [Trump] stated the 'American carnage' ends now. Juxtaposing Biden’s speech against Trump’s inauguration speech is night and day.”
Gainous said Biden’s speech “seemed completely designed to try and unify and find common ground, as most presidents do,” noting that Biden emphasized he would be a president for all, not just those who supported him during the election.
Marjorie Hershey, professor emerita of political science at IU Bloomington, said during the video conference that Biden’s speech and the inauguration as a whole was “more of a teaching moment than it usually is.” In the wake of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol and challenges to the election results, Biden’s speech focused on the need to nurture democracy.
“An important message that the president has stated is that American democracy has never been guaranteed and never will be guaranteed,” she said. “It has to be nurtured every single day by, as Biden said, ‘enough of us’ — not all of us, but enough of us — to keep it strong.”
Bennion pointed to Biden’s words of leading not just by “the example of our power,” but also “the power of our example,” saying it sends a message that his administration seeks to “regain allies and shore up confidence with partners around the world.”
Biden's reputation for straightforwardness was evident in the speech, according to Ray Haberski, a professor of history and director of American studies at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis. He said Biden acknowledged the difficulty of unifying the nation, and Haberski described Biden’s tone as “frank.”
“[Biden] said he’s not going heal all divisions, but he’s going to fight for all Americans,” Haberski said.
The country's most pressing challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice, were addressed by Biden, who led a moment of silence for the more than 400,000 Americans lost to COVID-19 over the past year.
Hershey said Biden’s handling of the pandemic will be “key to unlocking a lot of other issues” in the early days of his presidency.
“It’s holding back the economy, and it’s caused a devastating loss of human life,” she said. “Once [the Biden administration] gets a handle on that, it will make the economic questions and other questions easier to resolve.”
Kevin Brown, a professor at the Maurer School of Law in Bloomington, said it is notable that Biden singled out the issues of institutional racism and white supremacy in his speech. Brown's area of focus is on civil rights, affirmative action, inequality and racism.
“He’s recognizing the institutional nature of racism in the country and the degree to which the current divisions facing the U.S. reflect a long history of racism and discrimination in the country,” Brown said.
Gainous said the president's focus on unity seems to be a message not only to voters, but also a “signal to Republican members of Congress that he is willing to negotiate, cooperate and try to seek bipartisan cooperation.”
"I do believe this is sort of the trademark of Biden,” he said. “Biden’s entire political career in many ways is aimed and characterized by cooperation and reaching across the aisle. I think that kind of speech is affirming his willingness to do that, and frankly, I certainly hope so. I think that’s what is necessary right now to heal, which is one of the words that is highlighted in his speech.”
Gainous describes healing the nation’s divisions as a “herculean task.”
“The divide started before the Trump administration, and it was not something he created,” he said. “It was there before, but I think his style and approach just crystallized the divide and sort of heightened emotions around it,” he said. “I think it will take more than a few speeches of unity to heal the divide, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.